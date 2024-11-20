Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 4,432 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

