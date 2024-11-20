Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 80.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $233.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $242.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total value of $22,134,734.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,828,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831,554.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,338 shares of company stock worth $95,539,866. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.