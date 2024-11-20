Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $23,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,384,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $305,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $152.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $120.43 and a 52 week high of $159.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.814 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

