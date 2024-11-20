Payden & Rygel Raises Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in ITT were worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,340,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 200.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after acquiring an additional 262,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,043,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Down 1.0 %

ITT stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $155.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.28.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITT

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.