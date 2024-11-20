Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Sells $40,977.48 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) CAO Nicholas Rost sold 212 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $40,977.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,387.56. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Rost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Nicholas Rost sold 132 shares of Paylocity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $21,787.92.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.32. 337,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,783. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.43 and a 200 day moving average of $159.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $215.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Paylocity by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Paylocity by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Paylocity by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $2,200,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

