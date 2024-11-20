Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 946 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 946 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $193,684.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,775.58. The trade was a 34.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paylocity Trading Down 0.4 %

Paylocity stock opened at $194.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $215.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 7.1% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.