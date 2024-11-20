PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 2.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 155.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.1% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 8,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 23.1% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $821.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $812.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $729.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $454.71 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.55 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.