PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $784,000 Stock Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,620 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 152,710 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 139.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. Endeavour Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

