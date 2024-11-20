PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 51,310 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,310 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $76,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $125,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.90.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

