PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 58,684 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,684 shares during the period. Osisko Gold Royalties makes up 1.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,796,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,083 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,473,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 45,866 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 219.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,929 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,825,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OR. TD Cowen lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE OR opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -91.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.48%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

