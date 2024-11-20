PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.60. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

