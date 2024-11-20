PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces $1.36 Quarterly Dividend

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 1.355 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $157.48. 911,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $155.85 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.24. The company has a market capitalization of $216.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

