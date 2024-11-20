PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0303 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PRT opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

