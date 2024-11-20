PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0303 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE PRT opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.00.
PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile
