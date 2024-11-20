Pernod Ricard SA (PRNDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5154 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.50.
Pernod Ricard Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of PRNDY stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03.
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
