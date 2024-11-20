Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,463 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 36,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Pfizer by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 180,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,249 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,283,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,254,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

