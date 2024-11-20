PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 202,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 141,606 shares.The stock last traded at $94.44 and had previously closed at $94.38.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $36,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 86.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

