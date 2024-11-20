Pioneer Bancorp Announces Successful Annual Meeting Results

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBFS) recently held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on November 19, 2024. During the meeting, several proposals were presented to shareholders for a vote, with all proposals receiving approval.
Among the key matters voted upon were the election of directors for three-year terms. The results of the election were as follows:
– Thomas L. Amell received 22,588,806 votes in favor, with 391,439 votes withheld and 1,308,155 broker non-votes.
– Shaun Mahoney garnered 20,996,839 votes in favor, while 1,983,406 votes were withheld, accompanied by 1,308,155 broker non-votes.
– Charles Seifert secured 22,754,747 votes in favor, with 225,498 votes withheld and 1,308,155 broker non-votes.
Following the meeting, Pioneer Bancorp, Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas L. Amell, signed off the report on behalf of the company on November 19, 2024. As a result of the successful voting outcomes, Pioneer Bancorp looks to move forward with continued growth and operational excellence.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Pioneer Bancorp’s 8K filing here.
About Pioneer Bancorp
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.
