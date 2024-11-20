PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 69,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 87,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The company has a market cap of C$19.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

