PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,946 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $191,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $612.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $454.77 and a fifty-two week high of $626.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $593.68 and its 200-day moving average is $571.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.