PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $85.32 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $85,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,206 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,438,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,298,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,202,000 after acquiring an additional 147,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,561,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

