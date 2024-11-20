PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,745 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $78,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $432.89 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $349.07 and a 1 year high of $444.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.48.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.