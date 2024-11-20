Portfolio Design Labs LLC Acquires 139,268 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,268 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 62,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

MEAR stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

