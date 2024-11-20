Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $57,335,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 2.0% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,979,000. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMG opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.