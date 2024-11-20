Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 40,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 580,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $71,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 336,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $2,820,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.63 and a 52-week high of $137.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

