Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,217,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,042,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $97,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,725. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

SLAB stock opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $154.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.