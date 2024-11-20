Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 3,528 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at about $4,751,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Freshpet by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter.

In other Freshpet news, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $384,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $68.22 and a one year high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Freshpet from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Freshpet from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

