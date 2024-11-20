Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

NYSE PRMB traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 336,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,587. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Brands has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers.

