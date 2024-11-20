Progressive Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.19.

AON Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $379.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $389.21.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.