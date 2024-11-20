Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stake Boosted by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,301 shares during the quarter. Prospect Capital comprises 2.4% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,062,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,064,000 after buying an additional 3,808,560 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,938,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,290 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 344.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 933,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 722,925 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,712,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 386,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,107,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In related news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 205,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $905,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,612,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,496,491.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSEC

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.31 million during the quarter. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -276.92%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.