Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCT. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $6,496,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1,612.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 143,456 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $851,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $569.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

