Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,674 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 268,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,228,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,224,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Capital Corp CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $128.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.34 and a one year high of $133.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.50.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

