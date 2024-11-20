Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 120 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26,088.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 322,192 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,888,000 after purchasing an additional 241,618 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,926,000 after purchasing an additional 180,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,136,000 after buying an additional 110,673 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ITW opened at $266.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.77 and a 1 year high of $277.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

