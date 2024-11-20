Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,483,000 after acquiring an additional 765,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,371,000 after purchasing an additional 394,881 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,872,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,620,000 after purchasing an additional 174,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,673,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,478,000 after buying an additional 451,548 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.