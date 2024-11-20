Prospera Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 371.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,235 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Daiwa America cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.76 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

