Prospera Private Wealth LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 760.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

Linde Trading Down 1.0 %

LIN stock opened at $444.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.14. Linde plc has a one year low of $396.07 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 36.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

