Prospera Private Wealth LLC Has $41.91 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 845.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 518,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,118 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 7.7% of Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $41,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAP Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.98.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.34. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $696.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

