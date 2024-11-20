Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 157.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 0.7 %

Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 30,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 41.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 144,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 72.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 71.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

