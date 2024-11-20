PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Stock Price Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.29. Approximately 943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTC. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of PureTech Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of PureTech Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

