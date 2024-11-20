Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Putnam BDC Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBDC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,961. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Increases Dividend

Putnam BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.8571 per share. This is an increase from Putnam BDC Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

