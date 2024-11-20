Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 47,327 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 41,957 shares.The stock last traded at $33.85 and had previously closed at $34.01.
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $554.63 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned 0.10% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile
The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.
