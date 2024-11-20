Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $793.83 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,903 shares during the period. Humana accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $793,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Humana by 115.4% in the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 472.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM traded up $10.67 on Wednesday, hitting $288.45. The company had a trading volume of 701,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.29. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $527.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

