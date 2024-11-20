Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,093,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $404,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after acquiring an additional 325,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.33. 269,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,901. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.