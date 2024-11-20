Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,262,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,612,638 shares during the quarter. Edison International makes up approximately 2.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $806,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,250. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,878 shares of company stock worth $4,285,422. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock remained flat at $85.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 271,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,510. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 91.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

