Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 3,484 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Genesco worth $33,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCO stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.91 million, a P/E ratio of -421.08 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.19 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

