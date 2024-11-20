QuantumScape Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 38,159 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,445 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE:QS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,886. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 4.60. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $27,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,978,820.83. This represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 106,084 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $625,895.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,181,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,115.60. The trade was a 8.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,399 over the last three months. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 656,646 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 880.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 316,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after buying an additional 218,743 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

