Quest Partners LLC Acquires 37,554 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 128.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 138,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.70. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

