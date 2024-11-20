Quest Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4,059.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,179,000 after buying an additional 177,226 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,283,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,493 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

IDXX stock opened at $416.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $404.74 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

