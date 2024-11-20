Quest Partners LLC Invests $1.29 Million in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Down 2.2 %

PVH opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.65. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

