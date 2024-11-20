R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Invests $804,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.