Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NICE (NICE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2024 – NICE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2024 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – NICE was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/15/2024 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – NICE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

11/13/2024 – NICE had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $334.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $151.52 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 20.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 58,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

